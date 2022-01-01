Grilled chicken salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Ginger Green Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$17.00
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
FALAFEL
Arova
13911 Cedar Road, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken salad
|$15.00
Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.
Zanzibar
13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Grilled Boneless Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$12.95
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.