Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Green Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$17.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.99
More about Brown Derby
Arova image

FALAFEL

Arova

13911 Cedar Road, Cleveland

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken salad$15.00
Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.
More about Arova
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Boneless Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.95
More about Zanzibar
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Item pic

 

Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

1400 E. 105th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Boneless Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Baklava

Walnut Salad

Cupcakes

Penne

Italian Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Pasta

Gyro Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston