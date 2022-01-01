Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
swiss, bacon and side of honey mustard
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce & tomato served on telera bread
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.29
Tender marinated whole chicken breast grilled & served on our Italian bread with lettuce and fresh tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
The South Side image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.75
More about The South Side
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise Ranch

7503 Granger Road, Valley view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken sandwich$13.80
More about Paradise Ranch

