Grilled chicken sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
swiss, bacon and side of honey mustard
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Chargrilled chicken topped with lettuce & tomato served on telera bread
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$7.29
Tender marinated whole chicken breast grilled & served on our Italian bread with lettuce and fresh tomato slices. Add cheese if you'd like.
More about The South Side
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.75