Gyro pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve gyro pizza
More about Dante's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Lg Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza
|$18.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce
|Jumbo Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza
|$24.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce
|Sm Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza
|$13.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce