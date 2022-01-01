Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro pizza in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve gyro pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza$18.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce
Jumbo Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza$24.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce
Sm Pizza of the Month : Gyro Pizza$13.99
White garlic sauce, provolone, mozzarella, gyro meat, onions, tomato, parsley, side of tzatziki sauce
More about Dante's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Pizza$0.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Fish Tacos

Sicilian Pizza

Tortas

Crab Cakes

Chicken Pasta

Milkshakes

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Crab Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1529 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston