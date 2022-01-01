Gyro sandwiches in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Gyro Sandwiches
Cleveland restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Sports Bar & Grill
8735 Day Drive, Parma
Avg 4.2
(969 reviews)
Gyro Sandwich
$9.99
Traditional Gyro wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Croissants
Curry
Filet Mignon
Milkshakes
Chicken Tenders
Curry Chicken
French Toast
Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Gateway District
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More near Cleveland to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4
(23 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston