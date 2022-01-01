Hummus in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus (Vegan) image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (Vegan)
More about Rebol
Hummus image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hummus image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$8.00
More about Anatolia Cafe
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$9.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
hummus, nigella seed and burnt onion$13.00
gf, vg
More about Zhug
Hummus image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Hummus image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Hummus image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Falafel Rolled$6.49
hummus, falafel, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips vg n
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Hummus Falafel Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hummus Falafel Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery

