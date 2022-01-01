Hummus in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve hummus
Rebol
101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Hummus (Vegan)
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Anatolia Cafe
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Hummus
|$8.00
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Hummus
|$5.99
chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice vg gf
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Hummus
|$6.00
Freshly made from scratch! Served with one fresh baked pita. You may choose to add another pita and/or dipping veggies. Additional pita breads may be ordered from the "Soups & Sides" category
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$6.49
hummus, falafel, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips vg n
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil