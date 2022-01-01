Italian subs in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Italian Sausage Sub
|$11.00
Italian sausage link topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on an Italian sub roll
More about Cork-N-Bottle
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Italian Sub
|$9.00
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Italian Sub
|$9.99
Ham, genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian dressing, topped with melted provolone, and lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Geraci's Restaurant
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Geracis Cold Italian Sub
|$10.50