Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve italian subs

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sausage Sub$11.00
Italian sausage link topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on an Italian sub roll
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.00
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$9.99
Ham, genoa salami, Pepperoni, Italian dressing, topped with melted provolone, and lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Geracis Cold Italian Sub$10.50
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$14.00
salami, coppa, pepperoni, provolone, arugula, pickled red onion, hoagie
More about Lago East Bank

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Corn Dogs

Penne

Reuben

Veggie Burgers

Sliders

Shrimp Basket

Tarts

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston