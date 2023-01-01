Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Main pic

 

Oak Barrel - 130

5975 Canal Rd, Valley View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Kefta Burger$19.00
More about Oak Barrel - 130
Item pic

 

Zina

13898 Cedar Road, South Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Lamb Kefta Burgers$17.00
power greens, vine tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese tzatziki on crispy house made pita.
More about Zina

Map

Map

