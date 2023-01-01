Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb burgers in
Cleveland
Cleveland
/
Lamb Burgers
Cleveland restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Oak Barrel - 130
5975 Canal Rd, Valley View
No reviews yet
Lamb Kefta Burger
$19.00
More about Oak Barrel - 130
Zina
13898 Cedar Road, South Euclid
No reviews yet
Mini Lamb Kefta Burgers
$17.00
power greens, vine tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese tzatziki on crispy house made pita.
More about Zina
