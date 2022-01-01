Lasagna in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Lasagna
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|RICOTTA LASAGNA ROLLS
|$10.00
Three rolls breaded and lightly fried, topped with marinara & romano cheese
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Lasagna Special
|$11.95
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Baked Lasagna Dinner
|$19.00
W. ricotta, mozzarella, meatball & Geraci's sauce
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute
13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland
|5/4 Lasagna (4 for $44)
|$44.00
|5/4 Lasagna (2 for $22)
|$22.00