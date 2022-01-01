Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Leche cake in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Leche Cake
Cleveland restaurants that serve leche cake
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
Avg 4.5
(343 reviews)
Tres Leches Cake
$4.99
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(3400 reviews)
Tres Leche Cake
$6.99
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Pizza
Bisque
California Rolls
Chocolate Croissants
Egg Sandwiches
Cappuccino
Tomato Basil Soup
Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Gateway District
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More near Cleveland to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston