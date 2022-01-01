Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve lobsters

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harumaki- Lobster & Shrimp$8.00
Miso Lobster Bisque$12.00
More about SASA Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER MELT$14.95
Lobster Shrimp & Grit Cake$17.95
Lobster, Shrimp & Creamy White Wine Sauce over Grit Cake$19.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Lobster Tacos$18.99
Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.
Lobster Bisque$7.99
Rich and Delicious!
Lobster Mac n Cheese Tortellini$18.99
More about Grayton Road Tavern
The Haunted House Restaurant image

 

The Haunted House Restaurant

13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster BLT$24.99
More about The Haunted House Restaurant
TownHall image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#13 Lobster Fire$18.00
lobster + asparagus topped with shrimp + unagi, served on fire
More about TownHall
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Single Tail 6 oz Lobster Tail Dinner$27.99
More about Brown Derby
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Gnocchi$44.00
tomato, corn, basil, truffle cream
More about Lago East Bank
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Alfredo$25.00
Gulf Lobster Tail$29.00
Served with drawn butter
More about 5 Points Grille
Main pic

 

NEW - House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Taco Shots$6.00
More about NEW - House of Creole
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$6.75
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.80
Add Lobster$16.00
More about The South Side

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Carrot Cake

Clam Chowder

Cheese Fries

Pierogies

Cornbread

Stew

Seaweed Salad

Steak Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston