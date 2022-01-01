Lobsters in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve lobsters
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Harumaki- Lobster & Shrimp
|$8.00
|Miso Lobster Bisque
|$12.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|LOBSTER MELT
|$14.95
|Lobster Shrimp & Grit Cake
|$17.95
|Lobster, Shrimp & Creamy White Wine Sauce over Grit Cake
|$19.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Shrimp and Lobster Tacos
|$18.99
Shrimp and lobster mixed with roasted veggies, red quinoa, napa cabbage and a chipotle cilantro lime aioli sauce put on top of romaine lettuce shells.
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.99
Rich and Delicious!
|Lobster Mac n Cheese Tortellini
|$18.99
The Haunted House Restaurant
13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
|Lobster BLT
|$24.99
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|#13 Lobster Fire
|$18.00
lobster + asparagus topped with shrimp + unagi, served on fire
Brown Derby
18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts
|Single Tail 6 oz Lobster Tail Dinner
|$27.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$44.00
tomato, corn, basil, truffle cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Lobster Alfredo
|$25.00
|Gulf Lobster Tail
|$29.00
Served with drawn butter
NEW - House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Lobster Taco Shots
|$6.00