Lox in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve lox
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Lox And Latkas
|$17.95
More about TownHall
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Lox of Love
|$12.00
Everything Bagel Sandwich | Organic Herb Cream Cheese | Cold Smoked Salmon | Shallot | Capers
More about Martha On The Fly
Martha On The Fly
2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Lox Tartare Crispie
|$14.00
Golden skillet hash brown w/ lox tartare, celery salad, and cream cheese