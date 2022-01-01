Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve lox

Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox And Latkas$17.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox of Love$12.00
Everything Bagel Sandwich | Organic Herb Cream Cheese | Cold Smoked Salmon | Shallot | Capers
More about TownHall
Item pic

 

Martha On The Fly

2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lox Tartare Crispie$14.00
Golden skillet hash brown w/ lox tartare, celery salad, and cream cheese
More about Martha On The Fly
Item pic

 

Bialy’s Bagels

2267 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox$8.00
4oz
More about Bialy’s Bagels
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The "D-LOX"$11.50
4 oz Lox$6.95
More about Milky Way
Item pic

 

Green Goat

2125 SUPERIOR AVE E CAFE, CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turmeric Deviled Eggs + Lox$10.00
cold-smoked wild salmon | turmeric deviled eggs | caper mousse | everything spice
More about Green Goat

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Mango Smoothies

Turkey Bacon

Tuna Wraps

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Falafel Pitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston