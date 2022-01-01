Mac and cheese in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac & Cheese image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken$9.50
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Mac Cheese Melt$12.00
Crispy Tenders, Mac and Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Served on Italian bread, Served With Fries
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$4.95
Item pic

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
Mac & Cheese image

 

RED the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
Mac & Cheese image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID

621 E 185th St, Euclid

Avg 4.5 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken$9.50
Planted image

PIZZA

Planted

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Protein Mac n "Cheese"$10.00
Protein Pasta + Sweet Potato Mac Suacecashews, Topped with portabella mushroom.
Mac & Cheese - Small$5.00
Brown Rice Penne, cashews, butternut squash, and tomato. Topped with portabella mushroom. (soy free available)
German Mac N Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister Restaurant

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Mac N Cheese$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
MAC N CHEESE image

BBQ

Proof

2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC N CHEESE
Butternut Mac+Cheese image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Mac+Cheese$4.75
Surprise! Our creamy mac + cheese sauce is half butternut squash!
nut-free | vegetarian
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Burger$13.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce
Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese$5.00
Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory.
Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac and Cheese$12.00
Asiago and Parmesan Cheese with Pasta Shells Toasted Golden Brown
Side Mac n Cheese$6.00
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
Takeout
Reg - Mac & Cheese$4.95
Side Mac & Cheese image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread
crumbs; add chicken (+$4) or BBQ pulled pork
B2's Bourbon & BBQ image

 

B2's Bourbon & BBQ

26179 Chardon Raod, Richmond Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese Quart$22.00
MAC & CHEESE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MAC & CHEESE$12.75
cavatappi pasta enveloped in a luxurious homemade cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs
Pizza Roto image

PIZZA

Pizza Roto

6139 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Mac 'N Cheese$9.99
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese Bites$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
MAC + CHEESE$6.00
