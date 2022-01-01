Mac and cheese in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - (WEST SIDE) Old Brooklyn
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken
|$9.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Buffalo Mac Cheese Melt
|$12.00
Crispy Tenders, Mac and Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Served on Italian bread, Served With Fries
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Mac and Cheese
mozzarella, provolone, american, pecorino romano, parmesan bread crumb crust (add up to 2 toppings for $1 each)
RED the Steakhouse
417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi, Fontina, Raclette, Parmesan
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID
621 E 185th St, Euclid
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken
|$9.50
PIZZA
Planted
17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Protein Mac n "Cheese"
|$10.00
Protein Pasta + Sweet Potato Mac Suacecashews, Topped with portabella mushroom.
|Mac & Cheese - Small
|$5.00
Brown Rice Penne, cashews, butternut squash, and tomato. Topped with portabella mushroom. (soy free available)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister Restaurant
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|German Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic. Our Käsespätzle consists of egg-noodle dumplings, bechamel & cheddar, topped with panko breadcrumbs.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Butternut Mac+Cheese
|$4.75
Surprise! Our creamy mac + cheese sauce is half butternut squash!
nut-free | vegetarian
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese, Dill Sauce & CLE BBQ Sauce
Can not modify, please order a build your own burger.
|Brown Sugar Bacon Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Just what is sounds like, sweet and savory.
Made with a bacon rue, this is a family favorite.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Asiago and Parmesan Cheese with Pasta Shells Toasted Golden Brown
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread crumbs.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Shell pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar, chives, panko bread
crumbs; add chicken (+$4) or BBQ pulled pork
B2's Bourbon & BBQ
26179 Chardon Raod, Richmond Heights
|Mac & Cheese Quart
|$22.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|MAC & CHEESE
|$12.75
cavatappi pasta enveloped in a luxurious homemade cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs
PIZZA
Pizza Roto
6139 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$9.99
Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Mac N Cheese Bites
|$8.00
six crispy mac n cheese bites, spicy ranch – VG