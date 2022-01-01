Macarons in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve macarons
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Very Berry Macaron
|$2.00
|Mango Macaron
|$2.00
|Cappuccino Macaron
|$2.00
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|(GF) French Macaron
|$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
More about Luna Bakery
Luna Bakery
3500 Payne Ave Unit 1, Cleveland
|(GF) French Macaron
|$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.