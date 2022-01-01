Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve macarons

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Very Berry Macaron$2.00
Mango Macaron$2.00
Cappuccino Macaron$2.00
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
(GF) French Macaron image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(GF) French Macaron$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
(GF) French Macaron image

 

Luna Bakery

3500 Payne Ave Unit 1, Cleveland

No reviews yet
(GF) French Macaron$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
More about Luna Bakery

