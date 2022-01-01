Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Cleveland


Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich$10.00
Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Pizza Sauce
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.00
all beef meatballs (miller livestock co), house marinara, rosemary gremolata, parmigiana reggiano
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$11.00
House made meatballs topped with marinara & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Item pic

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sandwich
House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***
More about Saucy Brew Works
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
*Meatball Sub$9.00
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$10.99
Sliced meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$7.99
3 large homemade meatballs with sauce on a sub bun add cheese for an additional charge.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub w/ Cheese$10.50
Served w. melted provolone & Geraci’s sauce
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$16.00
salerno family meatballs, marinara, provolone, banana pepper, hoagie bun, rosemary parmesan potato wedges
More about Lago East Bank
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$11.00
Home-made Meatballs and Smoked Marinara, smothered in Mozzarella in a Toasted Sub Bun.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$6.50
Juicy Meatballs, Red Sauce & Melted Provolone Cheese
Meatball Sandwich$7.99
Topped With Homemade Pizza Sauce & Provolone Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
More about P Jays Pizza

