Meatball subs in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.00
Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, topped with Pizza Sauce
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Meatball Sub
|$11.00
all beef meatballs (miller livestock co), house marinara, rosemary gremolata, parmigiana reggiano
More about Dante's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Meatball Sub
|$9.99
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Meatball Sub
|$11.00
House made meatballs topped with marinara & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
More about Saucy Brew Works
Saucy Brew Works
2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland
|Meatball Sandwich
House made all beef meatballs, mozzarella, provolone, Saucy Red, parmesan, italian herbs. ***Contains Gluten***
More about Cork-N-Bottle
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|*Meatball Sub
|$9.00
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Meatball Sub
|$10.99
Sliced meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Meatball Sub
|$7.99
3 large homemade meatballs with sauce on a sub bun add cheese for an additional charge.
More about Geraci's Restaurant
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Meatball Sub w/ Cheese
|$10.50
Served w. melted provolone & Geraci’s sauce
More about Lago East Bank
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Meatball Sub
|$16.00
salerno family meatballs, marinara, provolone, banana pepper, hoagie bun, rosemary parmesan potato wedges
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Meatball Sub
|$11.00
Home-made Meatballs and Smoked Marinara, smothered in Mozzarella in a Toasted Sub Bun.