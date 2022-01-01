Mushroom burgers in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|VEGAN BLACK BEAN & MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.95
More about Best Gyros
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
Half pound burger or chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
More about Cork-N-Bottle
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Mushroom Burger
|$9.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms on brioche bun.
More about BEST GYROS
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.99
Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about Prosperity Social Club
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$15.00
1/3 lb. Black Angus Beef patty, Herb buttered Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Mushroom Burger
|$10.00
⅓ lb beef patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, and tomato.