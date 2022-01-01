Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN BLACK BEAN & MUSHROOM BURGER$10.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Half pound burger or chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
More about Best Gyros
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$9.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms on brioche bun.
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle chips topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions on a fresh hamburger bun.
More about BEST GYROS
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
Smothered with caramelized mushrooms & onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
1/3 lb. Black Angus Beef patty, Herb buttered Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burger$10.00
⅓ lb beef patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, smothered with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, and tomato.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
More about West Side Market Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Pastries

Sloppy Joe

Stuffed Mushrooms

Pork Chops

Corn Dogs

Mac And Cheese

Curry Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston