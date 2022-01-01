Mushroom salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve mushroom salad
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Mushroom Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, fresh mushrooms, provolone cheese and lemon wedges
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Mushroom Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & freshly sliced fresh mushrooms.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.