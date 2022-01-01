Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve mushroom soup

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HUNGARIAN MUSHROOM SOUP$6.50
housemade soup
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP$8.50
creamy poblano pepper & wild mushroom soup with pecorino cheese & a touch of truffle oil, served with little scallions & fresno chile sauce (v) (g)
More about MOJO world eats & drink

