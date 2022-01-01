Mushroom soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve mushroom soup
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|HUNGARIAN MUSHROOM SOUP
|$6.50
housemade soup
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP
|$8.50
creamy poblano pepper & wild mushroom soup with pecorino cheese & a touch of truffle oil, served with little scallions & fresno chile sauce (v) (g)