Nachos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve nachos
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Nachos
|$14.00
pulled chicken, cheese sauce, tomato, black bean corn salsa, avocado ranch, fresh jalapeño, cilantro, avocado ranch
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chicken, tomatoes, jalapeños, served with a side of sour cream and salsa
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
House made Corn Chips / Chicken / Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce / Pico De Gallo / Jalapeños
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|Pulled Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
tender pulled chicken, guacamole, white cheddar, salsa & sour cream
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Greek Nachos
|$5.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Cheese sauce, diced tomato, jalapeño, guacamole, salsa, sour cream
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Nacho Supreme (Nut Allergy)
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Italian Nachos
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi and Dry
2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.75
organic blue corn tortillas, cheese sauce, chunky salsa, cilantro & fresh red onion with lime, shredded cheddar, hot sauce, crispy bacon bits
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
|Nachos(Bean)
|$7.00
BBQ
Proof
2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Mile High Nachos
|$13.00
Choice of Pulled Pork or Texas Beef Chili with White Corn Tortilla Chips, Chipotle Queso, Salsa Verde, Smoked Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeños, Crispy Onions
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Mile High Nachos
|$12.99
Fresh corn tortilla chips, layered with #GRT chili, cheddar cheese, tomato & green onion.
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|*VEGAN Nachos
|$11.00
Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Vegan Cheese | Black Bean | Bang Bang | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
|Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos
|$12.10
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
|Chili + Queso Loaded Nachos
|$11.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla | Vegan Chili | Guacamole | Salsa Rojo | Queso Blanco | Black Bean | Verde Crème Fraiche | Queso Fresco | Red Cabbage | Jalapeno | Cilantro
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
|Nachos(Bean)
|$7.00
PIZZA
Upper Crust- Shaker
16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Hts
|Side Nacho Cheese
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Nachos
|$12.00
Pick a protein to go with a Bed of tortilla chips, a dash of beans and rice, and your choice of our fresh and delicious toppings.
Marble Room Sushi
127 Public Square, Cleveland
|Sushi Nachos
|$10.00
taro root chips, beets, jalapeno, scallion, spicy mayo, fresh pineapple salsa, avocado, edamame, micro cilantro
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Hillbilly Nachos
|$10.00
Chips, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Sloppy Joe, Cheddar Cheese
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Nachos
|$9.99
NHB - Ohio City
2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|High Times Nachos
|$16.00
grilled chicken / five beer cheese / black bean & corn salsa / pico / cotija cheese / lettuce / pickled jalapeño / avocado ranch / cilantro / stacked coast to coast
Fat Head's Brewery
17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts
|SMOKEHOUSE NACHOS
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, corn and black bean salsa, fresh jalapeños, cilantro lime sour cream. Choice of smoked chicken, or pulled pork, or brisket (add $3).
Barrio
806 Literary Rd, Tremont
|Ballpark Nachos
|$11.00
tortilla chips, queso, chicken, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde, chipotle crema
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Ballpark Nachos
|$11.00
tortilla chips, queso, chicken, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde, chipotle crema
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar
4506 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Nachos
|$12.00
Smokey Pulled Chicken, White Corn Chips, White Queso, Pickled Onion, Fresh Jalapeño, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Micro Cilantro