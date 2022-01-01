Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve octopus

Twisted Taino Restaurant - 5633 Pearl Rd

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Seafood Salad (Available Fridays and Saturdays)$19.99
Available Only on Fridays and Saturdays While Supplies Last
Our signature ceviche style Octopus Salad with Tiger Shrimp, Conch Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro served cold w. choice of Tostones or Mofongo.
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant - 5633 Pearl Rd
Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Stir Fry$34.00
Korean style baby octopus, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, scallions
More about Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
octopus$18.00
More about Zhug

