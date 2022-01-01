Pad thai in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Pad Thai
Cleveland restaurants that serve pad thai
NOODLES
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
Avg 4.7
(779 reviews)
Pad Thai
$12.95
Chicken Pad Thai
$11.95
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
NOODLES
Lotus Thai House
5869 Broadview Rd, Parma
Avg 4.4
(362 reviews)
Pad Thai
More about Lotus Thai House
