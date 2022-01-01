Pancakes in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve pancakes
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|CBC Traditional Pancake
|$6.95
|A La Carte Pineapple Pancake
|$5.95
|Al Carte Traditional Pancake
|$3.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister Restaurant
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Potato Pancakes
|$6.00
House made, potato, flour, eggs, parsley, grilled. Served with two side sauces. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
|Potato Pancake Reuben
|$12.00
Choice of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing between two potato pancakes. Stuff it with double kraut to make it vegetarian! Pick one side.
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$7.95
|Full Stack Pancakes
|$8.95
|Mini Potato Pancakes
|$10.50
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Kids Pancakes
|$5.00
Sweet Potato Pancakes | Ohio Syrup | Roasted Potatoes
|Banana Pancake Latte
|$5.00
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make you sing Jack Johnson.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Potato Pancakes
|$12.00
Three Housemade Potato Pancakes topped with Apple Cranberry Chutney and a side of Sour Cream.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes Online
|$9.00
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Banana Pancake Latte
|$5.50
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make ya sing Jack Johnson.
Milky Way
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Plain Pancakes
|$6.95
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.50
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$8.50