Pancakes in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve pancakes

Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
CBC Traditional Pancake$6.95
A La Carte Pineapple Pancake$5.95
Al Carte Traditional Pancake$3.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Potato Pancakes image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister Restaurant

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Pancakes$6.00
House made, potato, flour, eggs, parsley, grilled. Served with two side sauces. Served with apple sauce and sour cream.
Potato Pancake Reuben$12.00
Choice of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing between two potato pancakes. Stuff it with double kraut to make it vegetarian! Pick one side.
More about Der Braumeister Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Stack Pancakes$7.95
Full Stack Pancakes$8.95
Mini Potato Pancakes$10.50
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pancakes$5.00
Sweet Potato Pancakes | Ohio Syrup | Roasted Potatoes
Banana Pancake Latte$5.00
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make you sing Jack Johnson.
More about TownHall
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pancakes$12.00
Three Housemade Potato Pancakes topped with Apple Cranberry Chutney and a side of Sour Cream.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Landmark Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Three Buttermilk Pancakes Online$9.00
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pancake Latte$5.50
Maple, Banana, Espresso, and your choice of milk. So good it'll make ya sing Jack Johnson.
More about Rebol
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Pancakes$6.95
Blueberry Pancakes$8.50
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.50
More about Milky Way
EDWINS Too image

 

EDWINS Too

13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancake$5.00
More about EDWINS Too

