Paninis in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve paninis
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma
|Monte Cristo Panini
|$6.00
Melted Swiss, House Roasted Turkey, and Ham pressed panini style on thick-cut Brioche. Dusted w/ powdered sugar and served w/ Tri-Berry Sauce
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Smoked Turkey Panini
|$8.75
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, and avocado mayo on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
|Egg Panini
|$5.75
Choice of bread, herb scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, with a side of pico de Gallo. Add ons consist of bacon, ham, avocado, and more!