Paninis in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve paninis

Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD image

 

Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Monte Cristo Panini$6.00
Melted Swiss, House Roasted Turkey, and Ham pressed panini style on thick-cut Brioche. Dusted w/ powdered sugar and served w/ Tri-Berry Sauce
More about Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
Smoked Turkey Panini image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Panini$8.75
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, spinach, and avocado mayo on your choice of bread. Served with house-made quinoa or kettle cooked chips.
Egg Panini$5.75
Choice of bread, herb scrambled eggs, swiss cheese, with a side of pico de Gallo. Add ons consist of bacon, ham, avocado, and more!
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe

