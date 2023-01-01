Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Item pic

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Isleńo Sandwich$14.00
Hot Pressed Cuban Bread, American, Grilled Pastrami w. sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Oil, Mayo & Ketchup
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Pastrami Sandwich$13.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (PanSobao) <> Mayo, Ketchup, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce
(Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Onion (Cebolla), Pastrami.
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Village Butcher - 818 Som Center Rd

818 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami sandwich$14.00
house made pastrami, pickles, house kraut, thousand island dressing, rye, double swiss
More about The Village Butcher - 818 Som Center Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Meatball Subs

Pad Thai

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Antipasto Salad

Risotto

Honey Chicken

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston