Pastrami sandwiches in Cleveland

Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Pastrami Isleńo Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot Pressed Cuban Bread, American, Grilled Pastrami w. sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Oil, Mayo & Ketchup
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|1/2 Pastrami Sandwich
|$13.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (PanSobao) <> Mayo, Ketchup, Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Lettuce
(Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Onion (Cebolla), Pastrami.