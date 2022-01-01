Patty melts in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve patty melts
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|"Puritas" Patty Melt
|$11.99
Half pound burger, Swiss cheese and grilled onions sandwiched between grilled rye bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi and Dry
2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Patty Melt
|$13.50
two beef patties, american cheese, dill pickles, fresh red onions, chipotle aioli, potato chips
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Patty Melt
|$8.49
1/3 pound beef patty grilled & served with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese & served on grilled rye bread.
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Patty Melt
|$13.95
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$12.50
Fresh half pound seasoned burger, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Patty Melt
|$8.00
4oz CAB smashed patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, marble rye - VGA|GFA