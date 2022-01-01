Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve patty melts

Neighbors Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
"Puritas" Patty Melt$11.99
Half pound burger, Swiss cheese and grilled onions sandwiched between grilled rye bread.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Hi and Dry image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi and Dry

2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$13.50
two beef patties, american cheese, dill pickles, fresh red onions, chipotle aioli, potato chips
More about Hi and Dry
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$8.49
1/3 pound beef patty grilled & served with grilled onion, melted Swiss cheese & served on grilled rye bread.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$13.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.50
Fresh half pound seasoned burger, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.00
4oz CAB smashed patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, marble rye - VGA|GFA
More about Nano Brew CLE
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.00
⅓ lb beef patty with fresh grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese served on grilled rye bread.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

