Penne in Cleveland

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Baked Penne
|$15.00
Marinara with penne topped with provolone cheese
|Penne Sausage & Peppers
|$16.00
Crumbled Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in marinara sauce served over penne
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|PENNE
|$11.00
|FOUR CHEESE PENNE FOR 2
|$20.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Broccolini Alfredo W/ penne
|$17.49
Fettuccini & broccoli smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce. Extremely filling.
|Penne Vodka
|$17.49
Penne pasta tossed in a red cream sauce that has a little kick of spiciness to it.
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Gluten Free Penne Dinner
|$2.00
Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad - price determined by choice of pasta sauce
|Penne Dinner
|Baked Penne Dinner
|$17.00