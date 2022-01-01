Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve penne

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Penne$15.00
Marinara with penne topped with provolone cheese
Penne Sausage & Peppers$16.00
Crumbled Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in marinara sauce served over penne
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PENNE$11.00
FOUR CHEESE PENNE FOR 2$20.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccolini Alfredo W/ penne$17.49
Fettuccini & broccoli smothered in our made to order Alfredo sauce. Extremely filling.
Penne Vodka$17.49
Penne pasta tossed in a red cream sauce that has a little kick of spiciness to it.
PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Penne Dinner$2.00
Traditional Pasta dinners served w. Italian bread & side salad - price determined by choice of pasta sauce
Penne Dinner
Baked Penne Dinner$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Pasta$9.00
