Philly cheesesteaks in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Dante's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|SM Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$13.99
|Jumbo Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$23.99
|LG Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$18.99
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$11.49
Chopped Steak, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and melted provolone.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap
More about Gyro George
Gyro George
5690 Broadview Rd., Parma
|Philly CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB
grilled beef sirloin
grilled onions grilled mushrooms
melted cheese sauce
on a hoagie bun