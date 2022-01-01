Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
SM Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$13.99
Jumbo Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$23.99
LG Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$18.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$11.49
Chopped Steak, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and melted provolone.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Shredded steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, melted
provolone + mozzarella cheeses, horseradish aioli, choice of Italian roll or wrap
Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly CHEESE STEAK$9.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB
grilled beef sirloin
grilled onions grilled mushrooms
melted cheese sauce
on a hoagie bun
The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tavern Spring Rolls-Philly Cheesesteak$8.00
Handmade philly cheesesteak egg rolls served with dipping sauce.
