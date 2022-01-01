Pork chops in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
Angie's Soul Cafe
3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland
|Fried Pork Chops
|$13.95
|Pork Chop (Sandwich)
|$8.50
|Pork Chop (Snak-Pak)
|$7.95
More about MOMOCHO
MOMOCHO
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|PORK CHOP al CARBON
|$22.00
smoked gouda tamale dumplings | red chile + chocolate mole | spiced chicharrones
More about Brown Derby
Brown Derby
18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts
|TWO Center Cut Pork Chops 8 Oz
|$23.99
More about Zanzibar
Zanzibar
13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Center Cut Pork Chops
|$16.95
Served with a side of House Potatoes plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
Angie's Soul Cafe
16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland
|Smothered Pork Chops
|$16.95
|Fried Pork Chops
|$15.95
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Pork Chops And Eggs
|$11.00