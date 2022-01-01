Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve prosciutto

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto di Parma$18.00
Olive Oil, Prosicutto, Marinated Roasted Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and a Balsamic Drizzle
SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto$9.50
prosciutto, arugala, honey butter
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 9”$14.00
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano
LG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 12”$21.00
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano
