Prosciutto in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$18.00
Olive Oil, Prosicutto, Marinated Roasted Tomatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and a Balsamic Drizzle
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
SANDWICHES
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Prosciutto
|$9.50
prosciutto, arugala, honey butter
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|SM Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 9”
|$14.00
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano
|LG Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza 12”
|$21.00
Red sauce with thin sliced Italian prosciutto topped with arugula and shaved romano