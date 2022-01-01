Quiche in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve quiche
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Quiche Louisiana
|$14.95
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|QUICHE - HAM AND SWISS (SMALL)
|$4.50
|QUICHE FETA,SPINACH AND SD TOMATO (SMALL)
|$4.50
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Quiche - Broccoli & Cheddar
|$4.50
Slice of house made vegetarian quiche (changes weekly).
Savour Coffee & Creations
127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland
|Breakfast Quiche
|$7.50
Applewood smoked Bacon, sausage, aged cheddar cheese
|Seasonal Vegetable Quiche
|$7.00
Spinach, mushroom, fontina cheese, sundried tomato pesto
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Mushroom Quiche
|$9.00
mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, scallion, parsley - VG