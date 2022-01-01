Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Louisiana$14.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUICHE - HAM AND SWISS (SMALL)$4.50
QUICHE FETA,SPINACH AND SD TOMATO (SMALL)$4.50
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche - Broccoli & Cheddar$4.50
Slice of house made vegetarian quiche (changes weekly).
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quiche$7.50
Applewood smoked Bacon, sausage, aged cheddar cheese
Seasonal Vegetable Quiche$7.00
Spinach, mushroom, fontina cheese, sundried tomato pesto
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Quiche$9.00
mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, scallion, parsley - VG
More about Nano Brew CLE
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Quiche$11.00
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Penne

Steak Sandwiches

Spinach Pies

Turkey Clubs

Jalapeno Poppers

Filet Mignon

Curry

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston