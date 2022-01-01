Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve ravioli

Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli (Cheese or Meat)$16.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$9.00
hand breaded & served with a side of marinara
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Pizza (216) image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza (216)

401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Toasted Ravioli$11.00
More about Pizza (216)
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$13.49
6 jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.
Ravioli 1/2 & 1/2$13.49
3 jumbo ricotta cheese & 3 jumbo meat filled ravioli served together topped with our marinara sauce.
Breaded Cheese Ravioli$7.29
Breaded ravioli deep fried and served with a side of marinara
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Ravioli Dinner$19.00
Sautéed in butter & marsala wine w. fresh mushrooms
Toasted Ravioli (6)$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$12.99
Riccotta + mozzarella + provolone + Romano cheeses, side salad and garlic twists
Four Cheese Ravioli Family Meal$44.99
32 four-cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Ravioli with choice of red or alfredo sauce
Fried Ravioli$6.00
More about Ohio City Pizzeria
Literary Tavern image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Literary Tavern

1031 Literary Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Squash Ravioli$18.00
More about Literary Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

French Fries

Prosciutto

Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches

Tropical Smoothies

Cannolis

Leche Cake

Turkey Bacon

Mixed Green Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston