Ravioli in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Ravioli (Cheese or Meat)
|$16.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$9.00
hand breaded & served with a side of marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza (216)
401 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Toasted Ravioli
|$11.00
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.49
6 jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with our marinara sauce.
|Ravioli 1/2 & 1/2
|$13.49
3 jumbo ricotta cheese & 3 jumbo meat filled ravioli served together topped with our marinara sauce.
|Breaded Cheese Ravioli
|$7.29
Breaded ravioli deep fried and served with a side of marinara
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Wild Mushroom Ravioli Dinner
|$19.00
Sautéed in butter & marsala wine w. fresh mushrooms
|Toasted Ravioli (6)
|$8.50
Choice of meat ravioli served w. a side of Geraci's sauce or cheese ravioli served w. a side of marinara sauce
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.99
Riccotta + mozzarella + provolone + Romano cheeses, side salad and garlic twists
|Four Cheese Ravioli Family Meal
|$44.99
32 four-cheese raviolis served with marinara sauce, large house garden or Caesar salad and eight garlic twists.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Cheese Ravioli
|$10.00
Ravioli with choice of red or alfredo sauce
|Fried Ravioli
|$6.00