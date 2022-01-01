Reuben in Cleveland

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Regular Reuben$12.99
This Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?
More about BEST GYROS
Potato Pancake Reuben image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Der Braumeister Restaurant

13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato Pancake Reuben$12.00
Choice of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing between two potato pancakes. Stuff it with double kraut to make it vegetarian! Pick one side.
More about Der Braumeister Restaurant
Reuben Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Slow-cooked corned beef served in true New York style on grilled rye with hot sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$15.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Reuben image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye
More about Landmark Smokehouse
Classic Reuben image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Reuben$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Reuben Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$13.99
Slow-cooked corned beef served in true New York style on grilled rye with hot sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill

