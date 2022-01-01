Reuben in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve reuben
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.50
Turkey, grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island dressing.
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Regular Reuben
|$12.99
This Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of our house-made corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. How could you go wrong!?
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Der Braumeister Restaurant
13046 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Potato Pancake Reuben
|$12.00
Choice of corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing between two potato pancakes. Stuff it with double kraut to make it vegetarian! Pick one side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.99
Slow-cooked corned beef served in true New York style on grilled rye with hot sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Reuben
|$15.95
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Reuben
|$15.00
Choice of Montreal Smoked Meat or smoked turkey, swiss, Cleveland Kraut, russian dressing, grilled rye
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.