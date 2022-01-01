Rigatoni in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve rigatoni
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Rigatoni-Half
|$8.49
|Rigatoni-Full
|$11.99
Rigatoni (penne) pasta topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Rigatoni
|$24.00
house sausage, fennel, kale, cherry tomato, aglio e olio
|Rigatoni
|$12.00
sausage, fennel, kale, cherry tomato, aglio e olio