Rigatoni in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve rigatoni

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni-Half$8.49
Rigatoni-Full$11.99
Rigatoni (penne) pasta topped with your choice of sauce. Toppings can be added at an additional charge.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$24.00
house sausage, fennel, kale, cherry tomato, aglio e olio
Rigatoni$12.00
sausage, fennel, kale, cherry tomato, aglio e olio
More about Lago East Bank
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$7.75
Served With Your Choice of Sauce. Dress It Up By Adding a Meatball, Sausage, Meat Sauce or Mushrooms
More about P Jays Pizza

