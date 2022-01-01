Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$13.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.00
A perfectly seasoned Salmon patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a drizzle of chili-lime aioli. Served with natural cut fries.
Salmon Burger$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onions, creamy garlic aioli, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

