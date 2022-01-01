Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad$18.00
horseradish & panco encrusted Salmon on a mixed bed of romaine & field greens, garnished with cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with Dijon dressing
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON SALAD$8.50
Salmon salad sandwich with red onion, shaved carrots, capers, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
1/2 SALMON SALAD$4.75
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Item pic

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.00
Tender Blackened Salmon on a bed of Romaine lettuce with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Green Peppers. Choice of Dressing
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Big Classic Caesar Salad$17.50
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
More about 5 Points Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise Ranch

7503 Granger Road, Valley view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Salmon Salad$16.10
Grilled Salmon marinated with butter lemon sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce, parmesan cheese, and cherry tomatoes.
More about Paradise Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Fattoush Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Pastries

Green Beans

Turkey Burgers

Salad Wrap

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston