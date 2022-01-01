Salmon salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve salmon salad
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
horseradish & panco encrusted Salmon on a mixed bed of romaine & field greens, garnished with cucumbers & tomatoes, topped with Dijon dressing
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|SALMON SALAD
|$8.50
Salmon salad sandwich with red onion, shaved carrots, capers, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
|1/2 SALMON SALAD
|$4.75
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Tender Blackened Salmon on a bed of Romaine lettuce with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Green Peppers. Choice of Dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Salmon Big Classic Caesar Salad
|$17.50
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons