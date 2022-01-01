Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Samosa in
Cleveland
/
Cleveland
/
Samosa
Cleveland restaurants that serve samosa
Amba
1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland
No reviews yet
smashed pea samosas
$15.00
tamarind chutney, cilantro and radish salad, nigella seeds (VEG)
More about Amba
Amba
1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
No reviews yet
samosas
$12.00
potato, peas, tamarind chutney, green chutney, papaya slaw - VEG 12
More about Amba
Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland
Fattoush Salad
Tortas
Italian Sandwiches
Cornbread
Arugula Salad
Street Tacos
Snapper
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore
Ohio City
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Gateway District
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tremont
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
East Bank
Avg 3.2
(6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More near Cleveland to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Beachwood
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Euclid
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North Royalton
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(642 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston