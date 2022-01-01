Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve short ribs

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Kalbi Short Ribs$24.00
thinly sliced korean barbecue-marinated short ribs, served with sautéed kimchee cabbage
More about SASA Restaurant
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Burger$16.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Mac N Cheese Eggrolls (3)$9.00
3 eggolls filled with housmade barbacoa short rib, mac n’ cheese, tomato relish & a side of YUMMY AF sauce
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib$39.00
parmesan polenta, brussels sprouts, braising jus, rosemary
More about Lago East Bank

