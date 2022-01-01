Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

MOJO world eats & drink image

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$17.00
More about MOJO world eats & drink
Consumer pic

 

Superior Pho

3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
5C. Cơm Chiên Tôm | Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp fried rice
More about Superior Pho

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Pad Thai

Chicken Caesar Salad

Sauteed Spinach

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Stew

Gnocchi

Hummus

Salmon Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston