Shrimp scampi in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and sun-dried tomatoes served over spaghetti, served with garlic toast and salad
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$31.00
linguine, garlic herb butter, parmesan breadcrumb
More about Lago East Bank
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulf Shrimp Scampi$29.00
Four HUGE gulf shrimp scampi (fried, steamed or grilled)
More about 5 Points Grille

