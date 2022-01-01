Shrimp scampi in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and sun-dried tomatoes served over spaghetti, served with garlic toast and salad
More about Lago East Bank
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Shrimp Scampi
|$31.00
linguine, garlic herb butter, parmesan breadcrumb