Shrimp tempura in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Tempura Shrimp
|$8.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise
Sora 天
1121 W 10th, Cleveland
|Shrimp Tempura
|$20.00
shrimp tempura, mama nori, asparagus, rice cracker, unagi sauce, japanese mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes
TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
MOJO world eats & drink
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|TEMPURA SHRIMP
|$12.00