Shrimp tempura in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise
More about SASA Restaurant
Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$20.00
shrimp tempura, mama nori, asparagus, rice cracker, unagi sauce, japanese mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes
More about Sora 天
Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

MOJO world eats & drink

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TEMPURA SHRIMP$12.00
More about MOJO world eats & drink
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 Shrimp Tempura$12.00
Shrimp tempura + avocado + cucumber + unagi sauce
More about TownHall

