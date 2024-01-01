Sirloin steaks in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
Brown Derby - Bagley
18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts
|10 OzTop Sirloin Steak
|$22.99
Victoria’s Deli and Restaurant
6779 Ames Road, Parma
|Chopped Sirloin Steak
|$12.99
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen - Brooklyn
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Top Sirloin Steak
|$25.00
Fresh, never frozen, lightly seasoned 10 oz. USDA Choice Top Sirloin steak with any two sides.