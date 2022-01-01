Souvlaki in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve souvlaki
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Middleburg Heights, OH
19077 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Steak Souvlaki
|$13.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Shrimp Souvlaki
|$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Souvlaki Stromboli
|$0.00