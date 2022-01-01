Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Middleburg Heights, OH

19077 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Shrimp Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Middleburg Heights, OH
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Souvlaki Stromboli$0.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn-Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Pork Souvlaki Pita$9.99
Greek marinated cubes of pork, grilled, and topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce, fresh tomatoes, and onions. Served with French Fries.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn-Family Restaurant

