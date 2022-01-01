Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip!$8.00
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip served with Flat Bread !
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
parmesan, garlic flatbread
More about The Corner Alley
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza$11.00
Onions, Potatoes, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing
More about Best Gyros
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with pita chips.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Legends Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Sports Bar & Grill

8735 Day Drive, Parma

Avg 4.2 (969 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with pita chips.
More about Legends Sports Bar & Grill

