Spinach and artichoke dip in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip!
|$8.00
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip served with Flat Bread !
More about The Corner Alley
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
parmesan, garlic flatbread
More about Best Gyros
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza
|$11.00
Onions, Potatoes, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.99
Artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, jack & cream cheese baked with a hint of cayenne pepper. Topped with scallions and served with pita chips.