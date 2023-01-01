Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak burritos

Saxbys - JCU

Administration Building, University Heights

Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito$6.75
"Heroes Eat (Breakfast) Burritos. Crush your day with steak, fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, creamy American cheese, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice, all wrapped up in a warm, golden brown flour tortilla. Substitute a Gluten-Free* Tortilla if you'd like!
*Our Breakfast Burritos are prepared in an environment where there is a risk of cross-contamination with gluten. Guests with Celiac or gluten sensitivities should know that we cannot guarantee that your order will not touch gluten in the preparation process.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria - Coventry

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Steak Burrito$8.49
Chipotle Steak Burrito$8.49
