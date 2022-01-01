Steak salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak salad
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Steak Tavern Salad
|$15.99
Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mushrooms & sliced red onions, topped with a juicy 6oz steak.
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Steak Salad
|$10.99
Chopped romaine, with chopped steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms and green peppers. With french fries, cheddar and provolone cheeses.