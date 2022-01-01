Steak salad in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Tavern Salad$15.99
Salad mix, crumbled blue cheese, mushrooms & sliced red onions, topped with a juicy 6oz steak.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine, with chopped steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms and green peppers. With french fries, cheddar and provolone cheeses.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sirloin Steak Salad$18.99
More about Brown Derby

