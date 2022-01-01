Steak sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.95
Tender cuts of steak sautéed with mushroom and onions, provolone on a brioche bun
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|Steak Sandwich (Bistec)
|$9.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Steak (Bistec).
|1/2 Philly Steak Sandwich
|$12.75
Water Bread(Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomates) Philly Steak
|1/2 Steak Sandwich (Bistec)
|$14.25
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Steak (Bistec).
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about 5 Points Grille
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Steak Philly Sandwich
|$16.50
Topped with mayo, cheese, red/green (peppers), onions, mushrooms served with fresh cut seasoned fries