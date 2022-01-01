Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about Two Bucks
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Steak Sandwich$16.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sandwich$15.95
Tender cuts of steak sautéed with mushroom and onions, provolone on a brioche bun
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak Sandwich$10.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich (Bistec)$9.50
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Steak (Bistec).
1/2 Philly Steak Sandwich$12.75
Water Bread(Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce(Lechuga), Tomatoes(Tomates) Philly Steak
1/2 Steak Sandwich (Bistec)$14.25
Water Bread (Pan De Agua) or Sweet Bread (Pan Sobao), <> Mayo, Lettuce (Lechuga), Tomatoes (Tomates), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Steak (Bistec).
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Sandwich$15.00
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about Two Bucks
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Philly Sandwich$16.50
Topped with mayo, cheese, red/green (peppers), onions, mushrooms served with fresh cut seasoned fries
More about 5 Points Grille
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

1637 Golden Gate Plaza, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
Philly Steak Grinder$12.50
Shaved RIbeye | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms | Melted Provolone
More about Two Bucks

