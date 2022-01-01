Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak subs

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sub$15.00
Tenderloin topped with sautéed mushrooms & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Philly Hoagie$11.99
Grilled black angus steak with mushroom, onion and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
*Philly Steak Sub$9.00
More about Cork-N-Bottle
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Parma

5900 Ridge Road, Parma

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$11.49
Chopped Steak, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and melted provolone.
Super Steak Sub$12.99
Chopped steak, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives. With bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and melted provolone. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Parma
PIZZA

Upper Crust- Shaker

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Hts

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Philly Sub$15.00
Your choice of Steak or Chicken Philly Subs loaded with fries, sautéed veggies, cheddar cheese sauce, and drizzled with buttermilk ranch!
More about Upper Crust- Shaker

