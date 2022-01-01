Steak subs in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve steak subs
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Steak Sub
|$15.00
Tenderloin topped with sautéed mushrooms & provolone cheese served on and Italian sub roll
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbors Bar and Grill
15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland
|Steak Philly Hoagie
|$11.99
Grilled black angus steak with mushroom, onion and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|*Philly Steak Sub
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Parma
5900 Ridge Road, Parma
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$11.49
Chopped Steak, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and melted provolone.
|Super Steak Sub
|$12.99
Chopped steak, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives. With bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and melted provolone. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes.