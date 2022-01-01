Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky buns in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve sticky buns

Sticky Bun w/ Walnuts image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Bun w/ Walnuts$3.00
Plain Sticky Bun$2.75
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take & Bake Maple Pecan Sticky Buns$20.00
Take & Bake Maple Pecan Sticky Buns!!!! Includes 6 frozen sticky buns, accompanied by baking instructions.
***These need to be bought the day before in order to proof overnight, to then bake and serve in the morning***
Pecan Sticky Bun$4.25
Our house made brioche dough, layered with cinnamon struesel, topped with pecans and a maple glaze.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe

