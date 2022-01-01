Sundaes in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
gluten free dark chocolate brownie, hop honey ice cream, caramel GF
More about Good Company - Cleveland
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Company - Cleveland
1200 W 76th, Cleveland
|Neopolitan Sundae
|$10.00
Housemade Strawberry, Vanilla, and Chocolate ice creams, strawberry jam, chocolate sauce, pistachio, cake croutons and fresh whipped cream
(no ice cream modifications)
|Kid's Sundae
|$6.00
single scoop of chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry ice cream with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
More about TownHall - Cleveland
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Vegan Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
Vegan & Gluten-Free Brownie + Vegan Ice Cream
More about Brown Derby - Bagley
Brown Derby - Bagley
18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$8.99