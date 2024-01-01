T bone steaks in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve t bone steaks
More about On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
SANDWICHES
On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|T-Bone Steak (MP)
|$5.00
This is a Market Price Item*
- $18/lb
- Pack Weights Range: 1.7 - 2.2 lbs
- frozen and vacuum packed
*the $5 listed goes toward the final total. Totals will be reconciled at pickup.
For more info about these offerings, visit the Farm Partner Pickup page on our website.