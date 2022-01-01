Taco salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th
1844 W. 25th Street, Cleveland
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream
More about Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
Ohio City Burrito - Downtown
526 Superior Avenue, Cleveland
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Bed of corn tortilla chips & lettuce topped with your choice of beans & meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole & sour cream